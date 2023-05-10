Giolito (2-2) earned the win Tuesday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over six innings against Kansas City. He struck out nine.

Giolito has pitched at least six innings while allowing two runs or less in three straight starts. Tuesday was the only time he managed a win though. Vinnie Pasquantino delivered two run-producing hits off Giolito, but that was the extent of the damage. The righty has a 3.59 ERA and 1.11 WHIP in 2023.