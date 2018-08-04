White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Pitches well in no-decision
Giolito allowed one run on two hits and three walks while striking out six over seven-plus innings in Friday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Rays.
Giolito had pitched brilliantly through seven innings, but gave up a leadoff double to begin the eighth and was pulled after 99 pitches with the White Sox up, 2-0. The bullpen couldn't protect the lead, snatching the win from Giolito. The outing was good enough to get his ERA under six for the first time since April 12, as the right-hander has tossed four quality starts in his last five appearances. His next start comes Tuesday at home against the formidable Yankees.
