Giolito was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Friday.
Giolito began experiencing symptoms last week, but the White Sox are hopeful that the right-hander will be able to rejoin the team sometime next week, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports. It's possible the 27-year-old will miss a turn through the rotation, but it doesn't sound as though the team anticipates a lengthy absence. Giolito has posted a 2.70 ERA and 1.13 WHIP in 26.2 innings over his first five starts in 2022.
