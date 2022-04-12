Giolito, who was placed on the 10-day injured list earlier Tuesday with a left abdominal strain, said he feels significantly better than when he first suffered the injury Friday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Giolito appears to be optimistic that he'll require a minimum-length IL stint or close to it, as the White Sox won't shut him down from throwing while he recovers from the injury. He noted that he's been throwing a plyometric ball against a wall over the past few days to keep his arm active, and he intends to begin playing catch later Tuesday. While Giolito's continued activity is a good sign, how his injury responds to throwing bullpen sessions and live batting practice will likely be more telling with regard to when he might be ready to come off the IL.