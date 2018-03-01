Giolito allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks while striking out one over two innings Wednesday against Texas.

Giolito took his first spring outing in stride, understanding it's a process, so allowing two first-inning runs didn't phase him. His fastball reached 95 mph, up from where it was last season, and he told Chris Kuc of the Chicago Tribune his curveball worked well. The downside, he was rushing his delivery a bit, particularly from the stretch. The 23-year-old right-hander had a nice seven-start run with the White Sox last season, but had a penchant for giving up long balls (eight HR in 45.1 IP). Giolito will look to build off that experience and further hone his secondary pitches.