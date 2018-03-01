White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Pleased despite results
Giolito allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks while striking out one over two innings Wednesday against Texas.
Giolito took his first spring outing in stride, understanding it's a process, so allowing two first-inning runs didn't phase him. His fastball reached 95 mph, up from where it was last season, and he told Chris Kuc of the Chicago Tribune his curveball worked well. The downside, he was rushing his delivery a bit, particularly from the stretch. The 23-year-old right-hander had a nice seven-start run with the White Sox last season, but had a penchant for giving up long balls (eight HR in 45.1 IP). Giolito will look to build off that experience and further hone his secondary pitches.
More News
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Learned focus at Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Done for season•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Gets third win with seven strong innings•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Overcomes decreased fastball velo•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Tosses quality start against Astros•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Grinds through start•
-
All-H2H and All-Roto teams
Good players are typically good across all formats, but some are more impactful in one vs....
-
Takeaways: Soler, Kipnis power up
Early production from unexpected sources like Jorge Soler and Miguel Andujar may already be...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Abreu
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team H2H categories mock
Fewer lineup spots means fewer opportunities to balance the 5x5 categories, according to Scott...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...