White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Pleased with curve
Giolito allowed four runs on six hits -- including two home runs -- and two walks while striking out seven over five innings against the Cubs on Friday.
Giolito has a 6.91 ERA in the Cactus League, mirroring his body of work in 2018, but the right-hander accentuated the positive after another lackluster outing. He told Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune that he's happy with the state of his curveball. "The feel for my curve is 10 times better," Giolito said after an 82-pitch effort. "So I'm confident going into every game I'll be able throw that pitch for strikes and will be able to get on top of it and throw it in the dirt to get chases as well. Whereas last year I wouldn't really know going into games what my curve would be doing." Giolito feels his stuff is better, but the results have been the same: a lot of traffic on the basepaths leading to runs allowed.
