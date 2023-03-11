Giolito allowed one run (none earned) on three hits and two walks while striking out six across three innings in Cactus League action against the Cubs on Friday.

Giolito took the mound for the second time this spring, and he now has nine strikeouts across five innings of work. He's looking for a bounceback season after posting a disappointing 4.90 ERA in 2022. Per Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times, Giolito lost weight this season after intentionally bulking up ahead of the 2022 campaign. In addition, Van Schouwen noted that Giolito is a proponent of the newly implemented pitch clock, because he feels it helps him maintain a rhythm on the mound.