Giolito didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Rays, giving up two runs on eight hits over six innings. He struck out eight without walking a batter.

The right-hander was away from the team for a few days on the bereavement list, but he didn't miss a turn through the rotation and returned to deliver his third quality start in six outings. Giolito will take a 4.15 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 34:6 K:BB through 34.2 innings into his next start, likely to come next week at home in a series against the Twins.