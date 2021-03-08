Giolito allowed one walk and struck out two over three innings in Sunday's spring game against the Rockies.
Giolito looked regular-season ready in retiring the Rockies. Chicago's presumptive Opening Day starter made his second Cactus League start and has allowed one run on one hit and one walk while striking out six in five innings. After throwing mostly fastballs during his first outing that he described as getting acclimated to facing hitters, Giolito largely worked on his breaking stuff Sunday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
More News
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Whiffs four in spring debut•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Will start Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Throws first bullpen•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Works out with new coach•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Reaches deal for upcoming season•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Carries Chicago to Game 1 win•