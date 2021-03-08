Giolito allowed one walk and struck out two over three innings in Sunday's spring game against the Rockies.

Giolito looked regular-season ready in retiring the Rockies. Chicago's presumptive Opening Day starter made his second Cactus League start and has allowed one run on one hit and one walk while striking out six in five innings. After throwing mostly fastballs during his first outing that he described as getting acclimated to facing hitters, Giolito largely worked on his breaking stuff Sunday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.