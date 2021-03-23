Giolito allowed two hits and three walks while striking out four over 4.2 scoreless innings in Monday's spring game against the Giants.

Giolito referred to the outing as a "grinder day," per Daryl Van Schouwen of Chicago Sun-Times. It was the second consecutive outing that required the right-hander to execute good pitches in tense situations, which is good preparation for the regular season. Giolito ran his pitch count to 85 with one more spring start before taking the ball Opening Day on April 1.