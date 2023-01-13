Giolito agreed to a one-year, $10.4 million contract with the White Sox on Friday to avoid arbitration, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Giolito entered 2022 with a 3.47 ERA across the previous three seasons, but he struggled last season with a 4.90 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 177:61 K:BB in 161.2 innings. Now entering his final season before hitting free agency, the 28-year-old is in need of a bounce back in a contract year.