Giolito and the White Sox avoided arbitration Friday by coming to terms on a one-year, $4.15 million deal, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Giolilto's 2020 season served as an excellent follow-up to his breakout 2019 campaign, with his ERA rising negligibly from 3.41 to 3.48. His walk rate did rise slightly from 8.1 percent to 9.7 percent, but that came with an increase in his strikeout rate from 32.3 percent to 33.7 percent and a jump in groundball rate from 36.0 percent to 41.3 percent.