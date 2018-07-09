White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Rebounds for solid effort
Giolito (5-8) allowed two earned runs on three hits and three walks while striking out three across 7.1 innings to take the loss Sunday against the Astros.
Giolito bounced back from surrendering seven earned runs in his previous start, putting together what would likely be considered his best outing of the season. While he didn't produce much in terms of strikeouts, he generated a season-best 13 groundouts. On a more negative note, he did surrender a home run, marking the eighth time in his past nine times taking the hill that he has surrendered at least one longball. That's enough to make him an unreliable option to consider, though he has shown positive flashes throughout the season.
