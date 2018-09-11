Giolito allowed three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three in a no-decision Monday against the Royals.

Giolito pitched from behind a lot, throwing first-pitch balls to 16 of 28 batters, but had his sinker working and induced 13 groundball outs to post the fifth quality start in his last six outings. It was a nice bounce back for Giolito, who failed to get out of the second inning in his previous start. The right-hander will look for his first win in four starts Sunday at Baltimore.