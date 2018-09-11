White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Rebounds from poor start
Giolito allowed three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three in a no-decision Monday against the Royals.
Giolito pitched from behind a lot, throwing first-pitch balls to 16 of 28 batters, but had his sinker working and induced 13 groundball outs to post the fifth quality start in his last six outings. It was a nice bounce back for Giolito, who failed to get out of the second inning in his previous start. The right-hander will look for his first win in four starts Sunday at Baltimore.
More News
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Goes just 1.1 innings in loss•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Turns in strong effort•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Collects third straight win•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Picks up ninth win•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Logs eighth win•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Rocked for seven runs in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Mondesi, Villar meet speed need
Is Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito the more rosterable White Sox pitcher? And just how plentiful...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....