Giolito allowed four hits and two walks while striking out six across six scoreless innings Wednesday against Cleveland. He did not factor into the decision.

After getting hit hard in his first start of the season, Giolito bounced back in this outing. All four of the hits he surrendered were singles, and he kept Cleveland's hitters off balance while generating 14 swinging strikes and 12 called strikes on 85 total pitches. He'll look to maintain this form in his third start of the campaign, currently projected for Tuesday at Milwaukee.