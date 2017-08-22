The White Sox recalled Giolito from Triple-A Charlotte ahead of his scheduled start Tuesday against the Twins.

Widely viewed as the top pitching prospect entering the 2016 campaign when he was member of the Nationals, Giolito has lost a bit of luster in the last two seasons, but still ranks as one of the better young arms in the White Sox system. The right-hander turned in a middling 4.48 ERA and 1.41 WHIP over 128.2 innings with Charlotte, but showed much improvement in his final eight outings with the Triple-A club, submitting a 2.86 ERA and 9.6 K/9 rate over that stretch. He'll now get his first chance to settle into a rotation spot with the White Sox, replacing Reynaldo Lopez (back), who was moved to the 10-day disabled list last week. Giolito could be a fixture in the rotation for the rest of the season for the rebuilding White Sox in what amounts to an audition for a full-time role in the big leagues in 2018.