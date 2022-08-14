Giolito (9-6) earned the win over Detroit on Saturday, allowing four runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out seven batters over seven innings.

Giolito fell behind early when he gave up three runs in the second frame. However, he rebounded to allow only one additional run the rest of the way and got enough run support to pick up the victory. Giolito was effective at missing bats with 17 swinging strikes, and he tied his season-high mark by completing seven innings. The right-hander has won each of his past three starts and has struck 19 batters over 17 innings during that span.