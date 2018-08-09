White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Rocked for seven runs in loss
Giolito (7-9) got the loss Wednesday, allowing seven runs on six hits and three walks while striking out two over five innings against the Yankees.
Much of the damage came in a six-run second inning, and the big blow came via a Giancarlo Stanton grand slam -- one of two home runs Giolito yielded. The 24-year-old seemed to be turning a corner of late with quality starts in four of his last five starts prior to Wednesday, but he's now been knocked around for at least five in two of his last three. Wednesday's outing pushes his ERA and WHIP back up to 6.23 and 1.50, respectively, to go along with just 84:71 K:BB over 125.2 innings. Next up is a road start in Detroit on Tuesday.
