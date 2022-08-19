Giolito (9-7) allowed seven earned runs on eight hits with five strikeouts and one walk across three innings to take the loss Thursday against the Astros.

Giolito was hit hard throughout the outing. He surrendered a total of four extra-base hits and was tagged with at least seven earned runs in a start for the third time this season. Entering Thursday's appearance, Giolito had allowed more than three earned runs only once in his last four outings. Despite that solid stretch, Giolito has an ugly 5.34 ERA across 116.1 innings for the season.