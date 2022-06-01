Giolito (3-2) allowed six earned runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out eight across 4.2 innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Blue Jays.

Giolito surrendered a pair of home runs to Alejandro Kirk, which accounted for four of his six earned runs. He allowed an additional three extra-base hits and turned in his worst outing of the season. Though there weren't many positives, Giolito did induce 14 swinging strikes across 99 pitches, and he has struck out at least seven batters in six of his eight starts. Overall, he has a 3.61 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and a 59:17 K:BB across 42.1 frames on the campaign.