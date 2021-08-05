Giolito (8-8) was handed the loss by Kansas City on Wednesday as a result of allowing six runs on eight hits over four innings. He struck out two.

The Royals entered the game near the bottom of the league in both runs scored and long balls, but they got to Giolito early and often Wednesday. The right-hander surrendered a trio of homers and tossed 81 pitches before he was lifted after the fourth inning. The subpar outing was perhaps most surprising because Giolito came into the contest pitching very well, holding opponents to just five runs while posting a 27:8 K:BB over his previous four starts covering 26.1 innings. He'll look to bounce back in his next outing, which is projected to take place at Minnesota early next week.