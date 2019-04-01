White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Secures first victory
Giolito (1-0) picked up his first win after allowing two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out eight over 6.2 innings Sunday against Kansas City.
Giolito nearly made it through seven strong innings but was pulled just before his 100th pitch with two outs in the sixth. He fired 68 of 99 pitches for strikes and had a no-hitter going before surrendering two runs on three hits in the bottom of the seventh. This is a welcome sight for the White Sox, especially after Giolito struggled on the hill throughout spring training (8.84 ERA over 18.1 innings). His next outing is slated for Sunday against Seattle.
