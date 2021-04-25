Giolito (finger) will start Tuesday against Detroit, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Giolito was pushed back from Sunday's start with a cut that he suffered on his finger. However, the injury won't keep him out long-term, as he is the confirmed starter for the team's opening game of its series against Detroit.
More News
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Bumped from Sunday's start•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Gone early in blowout loss•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: No-decision in pitcher's duel•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Survives shoddy defense•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Fans eight•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Sharp in final tuneup•