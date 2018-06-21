White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Set to start second game Friday
Giolito will start Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader against the Athletics.
As expected, Giolito will get the ball for the second game of Friday's twin bill after Thursday's game was postponed due to inclement weather. The 23-year-old owns an unsightly 7.19 ERA and 40:45 K:BB across 14 starts (71.1 innings) this season. James Shields will start Game 1.
