Giolito allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four over six innings in a no-decision versus the Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Giolito pitched well outside of the fourth inning, when he allowed four of his six baserunners and both runs. Luis Robert's sixth-inning homer put Giolito in line for the win, but Joe Kelly surrendered the lead in the eighth. Giolito has limited opponents to two earned runs or less in five of his last six starts. He's at a 3.50 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 112:31 K:BB through 105.1 innings over 18 outings this year. The right-hander could make one more start in the first half, which would be over the weekend at home against the Cardinals.