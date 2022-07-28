Giolito didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Rockies, giving up three runs on six hits and four walks over five innings. He struck out four.

The right-hander hadn't issued more than two free passes in any of his prior six starts, but Giolito had trouble putting batters away in Coors Field, although he was at least able to limit the damage somewhat. His 12.6 percent swinging strike rate on the season is his worst mark since 2018, and more contact combined with a career-worst .349 BABIP has led to a 5.14 ERA and 1.48 WHIP. Even if Giolito's luck on balls in play gets better, it's hard to imagine he'll put together a true second-half turnaround without more whiffs.