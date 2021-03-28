Giolito allowed two hits and three walks while striking out nine over 5.2 scoreless innings in Saturday's spring game against the Rockies.

Giolito finished off a dominant Cactus League, during which he posted a 1.17 ERA and 0.87 WHIP over 23 innings. The right-hander focused on his slider and improved its shape, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Giolito will take the ball Opening Day on the road against the Angels.