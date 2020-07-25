Giolito (0-1) took the loss against Minnesota on Friday after being lit up for seven runs on six hits and three walks over 3.2 innings. He struck out three.

Giolito's first start following his breakout 2019 campaign was a struggle from the get-go as he gave up a solo home run to Max Kepler leading off the game and found himself down 4-0 after the first inning. Kepler torched him for another homer in the following frame, and Giolito was charged with two more runs after loading the bases in the fourth and watching a pair of those baserunners cross the plate following his departure. The right-hander got off to a slow start last season and eventually found his way, but he won't have the same leeway in the abbreviated 2020 campaign. Giolito will try to right the ship when he heads to Cleveland to take on the Indians on Wednesday in his next scheduled start.