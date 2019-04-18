Giolito said Thursday that he's dealing with a Grade 1 left hamstring strain and noted that he only expects to miss one or two starts, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

The White Sox placed Giolito on the 10-day injured list, but based on the right-hander's comments, he'll likely only be unavailable for the minimum amount of time or close to it. More clarity on Giolito's target date for a return probably won't come until he's cleared to face hitters in batting practice, but his move to the IL means the White Sox will have to replace him for at least one turn through the rotation. Chicago will first require a fifth starter Monday in Baltimore, with long reliever Manny Banuelos representing the top candidate on the active roster to fill the void unless the White Sox elect to promote someone from the Triple-A Charlotte rotation.