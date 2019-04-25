White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Side session planned
Giolito (hamstring) will throw a side session Friday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Manager Rick Renteria said the right-hander will need at least one more session after Friday before management decides he's ready to return. Giolito, who threw a side session earlier this week, said he is pain-free.
