Giolito allowed two earned runs on for hits and three walks while striking out six across five innings Thursday against the Twins. He did not factor into the decision.

Giolito allowed four of the first six batters he faced to reach base, which accounted for both of the earned runs against him. However, he settled in from there -- with the exception of his control problems -- and he racked up 12 swinging strikes on 93 total pitches. Giolito has failed to meet expectations this season, though he has maintained a 3.71 ERA with a 31:11 K:BB across 26.2 innings and five starts in September.