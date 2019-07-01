White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Snags 11th win
Giolito (11-2) secured the victory after allowing one hit and striking out four over five scoreless innings Sunday against the Twins.
Giolito was nearly untouchable on the hill Sunday, though his outing was cut short by a rain delay. He tossed 46 of 68 pitches for strikes prior to being lifted. The 24-year-old right-hander continues to throw the ball well this season, posting a 2.72 ERA and 1.02 WHIP with 115 strikeouts across 96 innings.
