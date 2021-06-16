Giolito allowed three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out seven in six innings of Wednesday's 8-7 win over the Rays. He did not factor into the decision.

The righty cruised through four innings before yielding two runs in the fifth and another in the sixth. Despite leaving the game with a 7-3 lead, Giolito did not earn a win thanks to his bullpen's failures in the ensuing innings. He has now logged a quality start in five of his last six outings. Giolito is expected to make his next start Tuesday against the Pirates, whom he no-hit a season ago.