Giolito allowed three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out seven in six innings of Wednesday's 8-7 win over the Rays. He did not factor into the decision.
The righty cruised through four innings before yielding two runs in the fifth and another in the sixth. Despite leaving the game with a 7-3 lead, Giolito did not earn a win thanks to his bullpen's failures in the ensuing innings. He has now logged a quality start in five of his last six outings. Giolito is expected to make his next start Tuesday against the Pirates, whom he no-hit a season ago.
More News
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Misses out on win•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Handed loss Saturday•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Fans 12 in win•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Turns in another strong effort•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Whiffs 11 in eight frames•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Hurt by long ball Friday•