White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Spring debut set for Friday
Giolito (chest) will make his spring debut Friday against the Cubs, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Giolito has been dealing with a strained chest muscle since early in camp. He's been brought along gradually, but his readiness for Opening Day never appeared to be seriously threatened. Assuming Friday's outing goes smoothly, he'll still have time to make a few more starts before the regular season begins.
More News
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Throws live BP•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Nearing spring debut•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Live batting practice on tap•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Does more in second bullpen•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: On track after bullpen session•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Gearing up for bullpen session•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Avoid Stanton
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Spring Notes: Bundy, James as sleepers
From velocity increases to Chris Davis' re-emergence to important injury updates for Blake...
-
10 post-hype sleeper pitchers
Post-hype sleepers can be a way to find league-winning values late in the draft, and Chris...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Best picks
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Pirates could shock with SP upside
The Pirates as a source of real sleeper upside for starting pitchers? Big changes make them...
-
Top Fantasy baseball breakouts to target
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...