Giolito (chest) will make his spring debut Friday against the Cubs, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Giolito has been dealing with a strained chest muscle since early in camp. He's been brought along gradually, but his readiness for Opening Day never appeared to be seriously threatened. Assuming Friday's outing goes smoothly, he'll still have time to make a few more starts before the regular season begins.