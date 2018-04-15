White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Start slides back to Saturday
Manager Rick Renteria said that Giolito will make his next start Saturday against the Astros, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Giolito was originally lined up to take on the Athletics on Tuesday, but the entire pitching schedule got shifted as a result of the weekend series with the Twins getting rained out. As a result, the young righty now lines up to face Dallas Keuchel in the second game of the series with Houston.
