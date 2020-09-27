Giolito will start Game 1 of the Wild Card round Tuesday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
The 26-year-old made his final start of the regular season Wednesday and will start Game 1 on Tuesday in the White Sox's first playoff game since 2008. Giolito maded 12 starts and finished the regular season with a 3.48 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 97:28 K:BB over 72.1 innings.
