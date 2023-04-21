Giolito will start Sunday's game against the Rays, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Lance Lynn was originally the probable starter for this contest, but Giolito will pitch the series finale against the Rays with Lynn now scheduled to start against Toronto on Monday. In his last start against the Twins on Tuesday, Giolito was sensational with six no-hit innings with seven strikeouts while picking up the victory.
