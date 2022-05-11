Giolito (2-1) earned the win after striking out five in seven innings, allowing one run on six hits and a walk in a 4-1 victory Tuesday over Cleveland.

Giolito cruised through the first six innings, holding Cleveland scoreless and inducing two double-play ground balls. The lone run against him came on a solo shot by Josh Naylor in the seventh. The righty was efficient, needing 91 pitches to finish seven frames in his best start of the season. He's allowed three runs or less in all five starts, resulting in a solid 2.70 ERA.