Giolito (5-5) allowed three runs (one earned) on three hits and a walk while striking out 10 over six innings to take the loss Friday versus the Red Sox.

The 10 strikeouts were a season high for Giolito, and he turned in his third quality start in four outings in June. The right-hander just didn't get enough run support, taking his first loss in five starts. Giolito is at a 3.41 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 99:29 K:BB over 92.1 innings through 16 starts this season. He's lined up for a road start versus the Angels next week.