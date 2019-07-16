Giolito (11-4) gave up three runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out five through six innings to take the loss against the Royals on Monday.

Giolito gathered 10 swinging strikes as he delivered a quality start in the hard-luck loss. The 25-year-old had dominated the Royals in his career, posting a 6-0 record with a 2.13 ERA coming into this contest. Even with the loss, this was a nice bounce back outing for Giolito after giving up six runs in his previous start. against the Cubs. Giolito has an 11-4 record with a 3.23 ERA, a 10.6 K/9 and a 3.3 BB/9 through 18 starts this season. Giolito will make his next start Saturday against the Rays at Tropicana Field.