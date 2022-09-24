Giolito allowed three runs on six hits in six innings Friday against the Tigers, striking out nine while walking just one. He did not factor into the decision.

From a K:BB perspective, Giolito's night was a strong one, but his 4.50 ERA on the day only served to bring his season-long mark down to 5.05. The Tigers did all their damage off him early, with a Miguel Cabrera groundout and an Eric Hase single driving in runs in the first inning before Jonathan Schoop launched a solo homer in the second. Giolito settled down after that and exited with the score tied, but Chicago's bullpen couldn't keep things that way. Giolito is in line to face the Twins both home and away to close out the season.