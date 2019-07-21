White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Strikes out nine in no-decision
Giolito allowed one run on seven hits with one walk and nine strikeouts across 6.2 innings during a no-decision against the Rays on Saturday.
The 25-year-old couldn't quite record the last out of the seventh, and because of the solo shot he yielded in that frame, Giolito was in line for the loss when he departed. James McCann's homer in the ninth tied the game and prevented that from happening. With the no-decision, Giolito stayed 11-4 with a 3.12 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 134 strikeouts in 112.2 innings. He is due to start next at home against the Twins on Thursday.
More News
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Strikes out five in loss•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Struggles versus Cubs•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Snags 11th win•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Walks four in no-decision•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Surrenders six earned•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Cruises to ninth straight win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Lance Lynn rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...
-
Waivers: More Santana, Lowe?
Jose Ramirez and Noah Syndergaard are beginning to look like their old selves again. Jurickson...