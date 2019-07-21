Giolito allowed one run on seven hits with one walk and nine strikeouts across 6.2 innings during a no-decision against the Rays on Saturday.

The 25-year-old couldn't quite record the last out of the seventh, and because of the solo shot he yielded in that frame, Giolito was in line for the loss when he departed. James McCann's homer in the ninth tied the game and prevented that from happening. With the no-decision, Giolito stayed 11-4 with a 3.12 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 134 strikeouts in 112.2 innings. He is due to start next at home against the Twins on Thursday.