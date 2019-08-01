White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Strikes out nine
Giolito gave up one run on three hits and three walks while striking out nine through seven innings in a no-decision against the Mets on Wednesday.
Giolito delivered an excellent performance and recorded his sixth start with seven-plus innings and one or fewer runs allowed. The 25-year-old has an 11-5 record with a 3.39 ERA with a 10.8 K/9 through 21 starts this season. Giolito will make his next start Monday against the Tigers at Comerica Park.
