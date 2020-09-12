Giolito allowed three runs on four hits and four walks while striking out seven across 5.2 innings Friday against the Tigers. He did not factor into the decision.

Giolito's stat line from Friday's outing against the Tigers looks a lot worse than it actually was. He didn't have a particularly efficient outing needing 114 pitches to get through 5.2 innings, but he took a one-hit shutout heading into the sixth inning before running into some trouble. Giolito surrendered a leadoff single to Jonathan Schoop before walking the next two batters to load the bases. Jorge Bonifacio was able to drive in the first run with a sacrifice fly and then Daz Cameron cleared the bases with a two-RBI single to right, forcing Rick Renteria to pull the right-hander. Giolito will take a 3.43 ERA and 1.03 WHIP into his next outing against the Twins on Tuesday.