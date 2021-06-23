Giolito allowed two earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out seven across six innings Tuesday against the Pirates. He did not factor into the decision.

Giolito took advantage of the soft matchup to pick up his third consecutive quality start. In that span, he's racked a 23:5 K:BB across 18 innings while surrendering only seven earned runs. Tuesday's start was highlighted by eight flyball outs, and the only major damage Giolito surrendered was a solo home run to Adam Frazier. Overall, Giolito now has a 3.80 ERA with 110 strikeouts across 87.2 frames on the campaign.