Giolito allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and a walk Saturday against the Astros, striking out six. He did not factor into the decision.

Giolito gave up two runs on four singles in the first frame but settled down after that, allowing just one unearned run one one hit and a walk in his final four innings. It wasn't enough to bring home a win, but it was a passable performance against the defending champions. His next start lines up for Friday in Pittsburgh.