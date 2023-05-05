Giolito did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing one run on two hits and three walks over seven innings against Minnesota. He struck out seven.

Giolito tossed a gem Thursday, allowing just two hits over seven frames. His only blemish came from a Carlos Correa solo home run in the sixth inning, which broke a streak of 13 consecutive batters retired for Giolito. Though he handed the ball off to Reynaldo Lopez with a 2-1 lead in the eighth, Byron Buxton evened up the score with a solo homer of his own, which ultimately led to Giolito's no-decision and a White Sox defeat in extra innings. Through seven starts Giolito holds a measly 1-2 record, however, he has put up solid numbers with a 3.67 ERA and a 41:9 K/BB in 41.2 innings.