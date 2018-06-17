White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Struggles again Saturday
Giolito (4-7) did not factor in the decision Saturday, allowing five runs on six hits over 5.1 innings during the loss to the Tigers. He walked two and struck out six.
Giolito gave up a pair of home runs to Nick Castellos which accounted for all five runs allowed. The 23-year-old now has a 7.19 ERA and 1.64 WHIP with an abysmal 40:45 K:BB over 71.1 innings, and is next expected to start against Oakland on Thursday.
