Giolito (3-6) earned the loss against the Indians on Tuesday, allowing five runs on nine hits with three strikeouts over six innings.

The effort is a marked improvement over Giolito's previous 1.1 inning outing last week, but was another sub-par performance for the young right-hander. The 23-year-old did not walk a batter for the first time this season -- 30:37 K:BB over 55 innings -- but had trouble avoiding hard contact against Cleveland. Giolito may not start again until next Wednesday versus the Twins.