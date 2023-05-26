Giolito (3-4) took the loss against Detroit on Thursday, allowing four runs on six hits and seven walks while striking out four batters over 3.2 innings.

Giolito battled his control throughout his short outing, throwing just 49 of 89 pitches for a strike and issuing a season-high seven free passes. The walk total was more than the right-hander had issued in his previous five starts combined, and he had been on a career-best pace coming into the game with a 4.9 percent walk rate. That provides hope that the control issues will prove to be just an aberration, especially since Giolito had been throwing very well of late, posting a 2.84 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 32:6 K:BB over 31.2 innings across his previous five starts prior to Thursday.